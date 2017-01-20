S. Korea voices regret over Japan's claim to disputed islets

South Korea on Friday voiced deep regrets after Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida reasserted Japan's territorial claim over a pair of South Korea-controlled islets in the Sea of Japan.

"Our government finds it deeply deplorable that the Japanese Foreign Minister made the unjust claim over Dokdo once again," a statement issued by South Korea's Foreign Ministry said, referring to the islets by their Korean name. They are known as Takeshima in Japanese.

"The Japanese government should immediately halt making the futile claim over Dokdo, which is an integral part of our territory historically, geographically and in terms of international laws," it said.