Kyodo News

January 20, 2017 20:19

19:40 20 January 2017

PM Abe orders gov't-wide probe following appointment scandal

TOKYO, Jan. 20, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has ordered a government-wide inquiry into preferential treatment in the hiring of former public servants, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Friday, after a top bureaucrat resigned over illegally helping secure a cushy post-retirement job.

The top government spokesman told a press conference Abe has instructed Kozo Yamamoto, minister in charge of civil service reform, to carry out the probe of all government ministries and agencies "to alleviate public concern."

The government on Friday accepted the resignation of Kihei Maekawa as administrative vice minister at the education ministry after a government watchdog released a report concluding the ministry systematically helped a director general land a post-retirement job as a professor at Waseda University in Tokyo.

  • Gov't OKs top bureaucrat resignation over revolving-door appointment
