Tennis: Nishikori downs Lacko, reaches 4th round at Australian Open

Japan's Kei Nishikori was given a test but downed Lukas Lacko of Slovakia in straight sets on Friday to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open for the sixth straight year.

World No. 5 Nishikori, who began the week with a hard-fought full-set win over Russian Andrey Kuznetsov, claimed a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win in 2 hours, 11 minutes over his 121st-ranked opponent to come away without a dropped set for the second straight match.

"I think I really did well with my service games, some important points I got with my first serves and it saved me a lot. It was very efficient," said Nishikori, who won 83 percent of points after getting his first serves in what was a settled performance in the end.

The 27-year-old will now face either 17-time Grand Slam champ Roger Federer of Switzerland or Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic in the last 16.

"Depending on the opponent I'll try to change some tactics, but I've been playing well these three matches so I'll try to prepare well and focus," he said.

Lacko displayed power but struggled to get points off his second serves in the first set, over-hitting a forehand in the seventh game to hand Nishikori the first break before the Japanese served out to take the lead.

Nishikori, reacting well and generating enough power off both sides, capitalized again on second serves from the Slovak as his cross-court forehand was unreturned for another break to open the second set.

With the roof closed at the Margaret Court Arena because of rain, Nishikori stranded Lacko to lead 3-0 with a forehand down the line but the Slovak launched his comeback to get his first and only break in the eighth to pull back 5-3, Nishikori in turn beginning to spray his forehands.

But that was the only period Nishikori looked fragile, recovering quickly to secure the set aided by his commanding backhand before his well-read return ace got him the decisive third-set break in the fifth game.

==Kyodo