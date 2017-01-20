Tennis: Nishikori downs Lacko, reaches 4th round at Australian Open

Japan's Kei Nishikori was given a test but downed Lukas Lacko of Slovakia in straight sets on Friday to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open for the sixth straight year.

World No. 5 Nishikori, who began the week with a hard-fought full-set win over Russian Andrey Kuznetsov, claimed a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win in 2 hours, 11 minutes over his 121st-ranked opponent to come away without a dropped set for the second straight match.

"I think I really did well with my service games, some important points I got with my first serves and it saved me a lot. It was very efficient," said Nishikori, who won 83 percent of points after getting his first serves in what was a settled performance in the end.