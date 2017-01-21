S. Korea's culture minister arrested over alleged blacklisting

South Korean Culture Minister Cho Yoon Sun was arrested Saturday for her alleged role in the creation of a blacklist of artists deemed critical of President Park Geun Hye's administration, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Cho on charges of abuse of authority and perjury. It also issued an arrest warrant for former presidential chief of staff Kim Ki Choon, accused of masterminding the blacklisting.

The court said that criminal activity had been established and warned that the suspects might attempt to destroy evidence, according to Yonhap.