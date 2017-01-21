Close

January 21, 2017 11:28

10:52 21 January 2017

Baseball: Darvish fit and excited for season, confirms WBC no show

DALLAS, Jan. 20, Kyodo

Texas Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish said Friday he is fit and looking forward to the new season, but confirmed he will play no part in the World Baseball Classic in March with the Japan national team.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow in March 2015, Darvish returned to the mound for the top team in late May last year.

"My body is in good shape and I am really looking forward to it (the new season)," said Darvish, who is in the final year of his six-year contract with the Rangers.

