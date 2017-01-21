Crane falls on Takahama plant building housing spent nuclear fuel

A crane collapsed Friday night at the Takahama power station in Fukui Prefecture, western Japan, damaging a building housing spent nuclear fuel, the plant operator said Saturday.

No one was injured in the accident, which occurred around 9:50 p.m. near the plant's No. 2 reactor building, and although the roof of the adjacent building was damaged, nothing fell into the spent nuclear fuel pool below it, according to the operator, Kansai Electric Power Co.

The crane also damaged the roof of another building nearby. A wind warning was in effect in the area, and strong winds were blowing at that time, according to the utility.