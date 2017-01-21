Close

Kyodo News

January 21, 2017 16:01

15:08 21 January 2017

FOCUS: Trump's scrapping of TPP complicates Japan's trade, growth options

By Sophie Jackman
TOKYO, Jan. 21, Kyodo

U.S. President Donald Trump's resolve to kill the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal has knocked out a pillar of Japan's growth strategy, but analysts say the country's best chance at overcoming the setback lies in tapping into the business-oriented mind of Trump himself.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration has held up the boost to exports and investment promised by the TPP -- which includes Japan, the United States and 10 other Pacific Rim nations but excludes China -- as a key driver of Japan's long-term growth.

While Trump eschewed explicit mention of the pact in his inaugural address Friday, the trade policy section on the revamped White House website made clear that the new administration's "strategy starts by withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

