Kyodo News

January 23, 2017 8:58

08:05 23 January 2017

Fire under control at oil plant in Wakayama Pref.

WAKAYAMA, Japan, Jan. 23, Kyodo

Residents near an oil refinery in the western Japanese prefecture of Wakayama were allowed to return to their homes Monday morning after a fire at the plant was brought under control, local authorities said.

The government of the city of Arita, Wakayama Prefecture, told 2,986 residents to evacuate the neighborhood after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a TonenGeneral Sekiyu K.K. refinery. No injury was reported from the disaster, which did not cause an explosion.

The fire took place in a unit producing lubricant oil at the refinery, which operates around the clock to produce gasoline, kerosene and benzene.

