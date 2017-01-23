Tokyo stocks drop on strong yen after Trump's protectionist speech

Tokyo stocks fell sharply Monday morning with export-related shares dented by the yen's advance against the U.S. dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled a protectionist stance in his inaugural speech.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 203.34 points, or 1.06 percent, from Friday to 18,934.57. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 16.46 points, or 1.07 percent, to 1,517.00.

Every industry category on the main section, except the metal product sector, lost ground, led by insurance, real estate and land transportation issues.