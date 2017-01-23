Close

Kyodo News

January 23, 2017 13:31

12:08 23 January 2017

Tokyo stocks drop on strong yen after Trump's protectionist speech

By Su Xincheng
TOKYO, Jan. 23, Kyodo

Tokyo stocks fell sharply Monday morning with export-related shares dented by the yen's advance against the U.S. dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled a protectionist stance in his inaugural speech.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 203.34 points, or 1.06 percent, from Friday to 18,934.57. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 16.46 points, or 1.07 percent, to 1,517.00.

Every industry category on the main section, except the metal product sector, lost ground, led by insurance, real estate and land transportation issues.

