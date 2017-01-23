Okinawa Deputy Gov. in charge of U.S. base negotiations resigns

Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga said Monday he has approved the resignation of Deputy Gov. Mitsuo Ageda following allegations that he helped some individuals to be hired as teachers at public schools in the southern island prefecture.

His resignation is expected to affect negotiations with the central government on a plan to relocate a U.S. base within the prefecture despite local opposition, as he has been leading the talks as a representative of the local government.

Ageda, a close aide of Onaga who had held the deputy post since the governor took office in December 2014, is alleged to have summoned Okinawa education board officials to his office or made phone calls to them to lobby for having several applicants pass exams to become teachers at prefectural public schools in 2015.