Video Advisory (Jan. 23) 2 animal handlers injured in lion attack at media facility near Tokyo

2 animal handlers injured in lion attack at media facility near Tokyo+

-- Aerial video shot Jan. 23, 2017, shows Shonan Animal Production, a facility housing animals used for filming, in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, where a lion attacked and seriously injured two caretakers earlier in the day. Local emergency services said a woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s received bites to their heads and legs when they were washing the lion in a cage at the facility around 11 a.m.

==Kyodo