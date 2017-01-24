Trump withdraws U.S. from TPP, raps Japan, China over trade

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday withdrew his country from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a free trade agreement also involving Japan and 10 other Pacific countries as China increases its clout in the Asia-Pacific region.

Separately, the new Republican president accused Japan and China of engaging in trade practices that he said are "not fair" to American companies.

In signing an executive order pulling the United States out of the TPP, a high-standard trade deal that does not include Beijing, Trump said, "We've been talking about this for a long time. Great thing for the American worker."