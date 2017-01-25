Brazilian allegedly involved in murder in Osaka extradited from China

A Japanese-Brazilian woman allegedly involved in the murder of a former classmate in Osaka in 2014 was extradited Wednesday from China, where she had been held after fleeing from Japan.

Japanese police arrested Oishi Ketty Yuri, 32, aboard a flight from China. Oishi is only the second person extradited to Japan from China, with which Japan has no extradition treaty, according to the National Police Agency.

Oishi is suspected of killing Rika Okada, a 29-year-old nurse and her former classmate in elementary and junior high school, at Okada's home in Osaka city in late March 2014 before robbing her bag, according to investigative sources.