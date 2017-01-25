Close

Kyodo News

January 25, 2017 21:07

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:38 25 January 2017

Brazilian allegedly involved in murder in Osaka extradited from China

OSAKA, Jan. 25, Kyodo

A Japanese-Brazilian woman allegedly involved in the murder of a former classmate in Osaka in 2014 was extradited Wednesday from China, where she had been held after fleeing from Japan.

Japanese police arrested Oishi Ketty Yuri, 32, aboard a flight from China. Oishi is only the second person extradited to Japan from China, with which Japan has no extradition treaty, according to the National Police Agency.

Oishi is suspected of killing Rika Okada, a 29-year-old nurse and her former classmate in elementary and junior high school, at Okada's home in Osaka city in late March 2014 before robbing her bag, according to investigative sources.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 20 Jan 2017High-rise in Iran's capital collapses, trapping firefighters
  2. 19 Jan 2017FEATURE: Japan offers Mongolia help improving public pension system
  3. 19 Jan 2017Commerce pick urges Toyota, others to build more plants in U.S.
  4. 20 Jan 20173 killed, 20 injured after car veers into pedestrians in Melbourne
  5. 19 Jan 2017High-rise in Iran's capital collapses after being engulfed by fire

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete