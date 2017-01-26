Trump preparing rollback of U.N. funding, multilateral treaty review

U.S. President Donald Trump is drawing up an executive order to cut back on the country's funding of the United Nations, the New York Times reported Wednesday, a decision that will likely reduce the country's role in the organization.

Trump also penned an order calling for a review of multilateral treaties to which the United States is a signatory, with some exceptions.

One of two orders obtained by the newspaper will end funding to any U.N. agency or international organization that gives full membership to the Palestinian Authority or the Palestinian Liberation Organization, supports abortion, or circumvents sanctions on North Korea or Iran.

The plan also requires funding to be cut to any organization that is "influenced by any state that sponsors terrorism," is blamed for the persecution of marginalized groups or systematically violates human rights.

After these cuts, the order indicates Trump is pursuing a further 40 percent overall reduction in funding to international organizations, with a committee to be established to determine how to make it happen.

It is unclear whether the funding cut would apply to individual agencies or the overall U.S. budget, the newspaper notes, but the decision "could severely curtail the work of U.N. agencies, which rely on billions of dollars in annual United States contributions."

On multilateral treaties, Trump is calling for a review of all current and pending agreements which involve the United States and more than one other nation, with the exception of treaties related to national security, extradition or international trade.

The newspaper points out, however, that the orders it obtained do not include a great amount of detail, leaving their implementation open to some interpretation.

These latest reported moves continue to highlight Trump's perceived negative stance on the United Nations.

Before taking office last Friday, he was known to be critical of the international body, tweeting in December that it is "just a club for people to get together, talk, and have a good time."

