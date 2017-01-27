Close

Kyodo News

January 27, 2017 11:02

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:42 27 January 2017

Japan's tourism industry braces for fallout from Nanjing denial book

TOKYO/BEIJING, Jan. 27, Kyodo

The furor over a major Japanese hotel chain's decision to place a book denying the 1937 Nanjing Massacre in its rooms is rattling Japan's tourism industry as the money-making Lunar New Year holidays get under way.

The fear is that the backlash over the book in the APA hotel chain, written by the head of the operator APA Group, could grow into a broader rejection of Japan and a loss of the Chinese tourists who have fuelled the tourism boom of recent years.

The Chinese government has called on its nationals to boycott the hotel chain and Chinese media coverage of the uproar shows no signs of ebbing.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Jan 2017M7.9 quake strikes Papua New Guinea, tsunami warning issued
  2. 22 Jan 2017Japanese man among killed in Melbourne car rampage
  3. 22 Jan 2017Taiwan holds conference on reforming troubled pension system
  4. 21 Jan 2017Coordinator in post-retirement appointments denies taking reward
  5. 21 Jan 2017S. Korea court OKs arrest warrant for culture minister

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete