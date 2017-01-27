Japan's tourism industry braces for fallout from Nanjing denial book

The furor over a major Japanese hotel chain's decision to place a book denying the 1937 Nanjing Massacre in its rooms is rattling Japan's tourism industry as the money-making Lunar New Year holidays get under way.

The fear is that the backlash over the book in the APA hotel chain, written by the head of the operator APA Group, could grow into a broader rejection of Japan and a loss of the Chinese tourists who have fuelled the tourism boom of recent years.

The Chinese government has called on its nationals to boycott the hotel chain and Chinese media coverage of the uproar shows no signs of ebbing.