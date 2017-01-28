Close

Kyodo News

January 28, 2017 20:24

19:10 28 January 2017

Toshiba to withdraw from nuclear plant construction, chairman to quit

TOKYO, Jan. 28, Kyodo

Toshiba Corp. will take no new orders related to the construction of nuclear power stations, with the company's chairman expected to resign over the massive write-down that has doomed the company's U.S. nuclear business, sources said Saturday.

The company's decision to cease taking orders effectively marks its withdrawal from the plant construction business.

Toshiba said Friday it will review nuclear operations and spin off its chip business to raise funds by selling a stake in the new chip company, covering the expected write-down in the nuclear business which could reach 700 billion yen ($6.08 billion).

