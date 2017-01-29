Close

Kyodo News

January 29, 2017 2:28

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

02:16 29 January 2017

Abe, Trump agree to hold summit on Feb. 10, affirm alliance importance

TOKYO, Jan. 29, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed during a telephone conversation Saturday to hold face-to-face talks on Feb. 10 and affirmed the importance of bilateral ties, the Japanese and U.S. governments said.

The leaders "affirmed in our phone conversation the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance in economic and security challenges," Abe told reporters after the call.

And Trump "affirmed the ironclad U.S. commitment to ensuring the security of Japan," the White House press office said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Jan 2017Man charged with murder over Melbourne car rampage that killed 5
  2. 23 Jan 2017S. Korea's Hwang calls for "wisdom" over comfort women statue
  3. 23 Jan 2017China urges Trump's gov't to honor sensitivity of Taiwan issue
  4. 23 Jan 2017URGENT: China urges Trump's gov't to respect sensitivity of Taiwan issue
  5. 24 Jan 2017Australia and East Timor announce boundary conciliation meetings

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete