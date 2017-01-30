Possible nuclear fuel debris sighted under damaged Fukushima reactor

The operator of the damaged Fukushima nuclear power station on Monday found beneath the plant's No. 2 reactor what could be nuclear fuel debris left from the meltdown disaster in March 2011.

If confirmed to be such debris, its sighting, made through a remotely controlled camera attached to the end of a 10.5-meter-long telescopic arm, could shed light on the actual condition of melted fuel inside a damaged reactor for the first time.

During an inspection of the reactor containment vessel it conducted in the morning, the operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., found a black mass on a grating structure just beneath the containment vessel.