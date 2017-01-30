14:20 30 January 2017
Possible nuclear fuel debris sighted under damaged Fukushima reactor
TOKYO, Jan. 30, Kyodo
The operator of the damaged Fukushima nuclear power station on Monday found beneath the plant's No. 2 reactor what could be nuclear fuel debris left from the meltdown disaster in March 2011.
If confirmed to be such debris, its sighting, made through a remotely controlled camera attached to the end of a 10.5-meter-long telescopic arm, could shed light on the actual condition of melted fuel inside a damaged reactor for the first time.
During an inspection of the reactor containment vessel it conducted in the morning, the operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., found a black mass on a grating structure just beneath the containment vessel.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.