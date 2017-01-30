Close

FEATURE: Postgraduates flocking to carpentry jobs at small builder in Japan

By Michio Watanabe
TOKYO, Jan. 30, Kyodo

Heisei Corp., a small construction company in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, has a pool of 220 carpenters comprising many who finished graduate programs at the country's top schools, such as the University of Tokyo.

Carpentry is by no means a magnet for new graduates on the job front in Japan because of low wages, and like any other industry in Japan it is beset by the impact of a graying population.

"The construction industry is experiencing an acute aging (of workers) and carpentry may well be called an 'endangered species'," Hisao Akimoto, who heads Heisei, told Kyodo News in an interview in December.

