January 30, 2017 22:28

21:12 30 January 2017

Tokyo railway starts running "love train" with heart-shaped straps

TOKYO, Jan. 30, Kyodo

A railway operator serving Tokyo and its vicinity began running a special train equipped with heart-shaped straps on Monday ahead of Valentine's Day.

Keikyu Corp., which runs a total of 129 trains, has turned one of them into a six-car Keikyu Love Train, with each car having one such strap. The company said it had installed the red straps after a purification ceremony for them at a Tokyo shrine, hoping that the straps will help those who hold them to find love.

In addition to the straps, stickers have been placed on some windows of the train between passenger seats.

The local train will run mostly between Shinagawa and Uraga until March 14, designated as White Day in Japan when men who received Valentine's Day chocolates and other gifts from women reciprocate with return gifts.

==Kyodo

