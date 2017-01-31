Close

Kyodo News

January 31, 2017 15:09

13:34 31 January 2017

Sumo: Former komusubi Tokitenku dies at 37

TOKYO, Jan. 31, Kyodo

Former Mongolian-born komusubi Tokitenku died Tuesday of malignant lymphoma, the Japan Sumo Association said. He was 37.

Tokitenku, who only retired last August and became sumo elder Magaki, competed in 63 grand sumo tournaments, including three at the fourth highest rank of komusubi, and won one Technique Prize during his 13-year career.

Tokitenku obtained Japanese citizenship in January 2014. He was diagnosed with the illness in autumn of 2015, and missed the following five tournaments before he called it career.

