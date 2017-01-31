China athletes unlikely to stay at controversy-linked Sapporo hotel

The organizing committee of the upcoming Asian Winter Games is arranging to change accommodation for Chinese athletes from the APA Hotel in Sapporo, where copies of a controversial book denying the 1937 Nanjing Massacre are placed in guestrooms, a committee source said Tuesday.

Following a furor in China over the book's placement in APA hotel guestrooms, the Olympic Council of Asia, the apex sporting body that governs sports events in Asia, and the Chinese Olympic Committee have both requested that Chinese athletes not be accommodated at the hotel during the sporting event.

The athletes can stay at the Sapporo Prince Hotel, the other hotel within the city designated for athletes' accommodation, or other hotels outside the area, according to the organizing committee.