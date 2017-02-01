Trump accuses Japan, China of currency devaluation

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday lambasted Japan and China for devaluing their currencies, a clear signal of his belief that the two countries are currency manipulators.

"You look at what China's doing, you look at what Japan has done over the years. They play the money market, they play the devaluation market and we sit there like a bunch of dummies," he said in a meeting with pharmaceutical company executives.

The remarks prompted the yen to jump to an about two-month high of 112.08 to the U.S. dollar. The yen also strengthened on a news report that Trump's trade adviser slammed Germany for using a "grossly undervalued" euro to gain an unfair advantage over the United States and the rest of the European Union.