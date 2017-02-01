Japan denies currency manipulation, rebuts Trump's forex rhetoric

Japan's top currency diplomat denied Wednesday that Tokyo has been manipulating the foreign exchange market, rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump's accusation that Japan has sought to devalue the yen against the dollar.

"Foreign exchange rates are led by the markets. We are not manipulating them," Masatsugu Asakawa, vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters.

"I don't quite understand what (Trump) actually meant," Asakawa said, noting that it has been a long time since Japan last intervened in currency markets.