Close

Kyodo News

February 1, 2017 12:23

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:52 1 February 2017

Japan denies currency manipulation, rebuts Trump's forex rhetoric

TOKYO, Feb. 1, Kyodo

Japan's top currency diplomat denied Wednesday that Tokyo has been manipulating the foreign exchange market, rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump's accusation that Japan has sought to devalue the yen against the dollar.

"Foreign exchange rates are led by the markets. We are not manipulating them," Masatsugu Asakawa, vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters.

"I don't quite understand what (Trump) actually meant," Asakawa said, noting that it has been a long time since Japan last intervened in currency markets.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Jan 2017M'bishi Motors faces 485 mil. yen fine over false fuel economy data
  2. 26 Jan 2017S. Korean prosecutors appeal "comfort women" defamation case acquittal
  3. 28 Jan 2017N. Korea likely to have restarted plutonium reactor: U.S. think tank
  4. 26 Jan 2017Japan court rejects suit over end of subsidies to Korean schools
  5. 27 Jan 2017M'bishi Motors faces 485 mil. yen fine over false fuel economy data

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete