23:24 1 February 2017
Japan, Russia to hold talks in March on joint activities on isles
MOSCOW, Feb. 1, Kyodo
Japan and Russia will hold talks in March in Tokyo to discuss how to conduct joint economic activities on the Russian-held islands at the center of a decades-old territorial dispute, a senior Japanese diplomat said Wednesday.
The joint activities would be "an important step" toward concluding a post-World War II bilateral peace treaty, Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba told reporters following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Igor Morgulov in Moscow.
The row over the islands, claimed by Tokyo, off Japan's northernmost main island Hokkaido has prevented the two countries from signing a peace treaty.
