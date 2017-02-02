09:46 2 February 2017
Video Advisory (Feb. 2) "Cats" performers scatter beans to drive demons away
TOKYO, Feb. 2, Kyodo
The following is the latest available news video.
"Cats" performers scatter beans to drive demons away
-- Performers from Shiki Theater Company's "Cats" production scatter roasted soybeans to drive demons away at Tsutenkaku tower in the western Japan city of Osaka on Feb. 1, 2017, during a traditional ceremony. The annual ceremony has been held at the landmark tower since 1957 to pray for the prosperity of Osaka.
(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15803/)
NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.
==Kyodo