Video Advisory (Feb. 2) "Cats" performers scatter beans to drive demons away

"Cats" performers scatter beans to drive demons away

-- Performers from Shiki Theater Company's "Cats" production scatter roasted soybeans to drive demons away at Tsutenkaku tower in the western Japan city of Osaka on Feb. 1, 2017, during a traditional ceremony. The annual ceremony has been held at the landmark tower since 1957 to pray for the prosperity of Osaka.

==Kyodo