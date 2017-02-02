Close

Kyodo News

February 2, 2017 11:08

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

09:46 2 February 2017

Video Advisory (Feb. 2) "Cats" performers scatter beans to drive demons away

TOKYO, Feb. 2, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

"Cats" performers scatter beans to drive demons away

-- Performers from Shiki Theater Company's "Cats" production scatter roasted soybeans to drive demons away at Tsutenkaku tower in the western Japan city of Osaka on Feb. 1, 2017, during a traditional ceremony. The annual ceremony has been held at the landmark tower since 1957 to pray for the prosperity of Osaka.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15803/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Jan 2017M'bishi Motors faces 485 mil. yen fine over false fuel economy data
  2. 28 Jan 2017N. Korea likely to have restarted plutonium reactor: U.S. think tank
  3. 27 Jan 2017M'bishi Motors faces 485 mil. yen fine over false fuel economy data
  4. 29 Jan 2017URGENT: NLD lawyer shot dead at Yangon airport after arrival
  5. 27 Jan 2017Man found guilty of selling restaurant chain's waste food in Japan

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete