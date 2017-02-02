Close

Kyodo News

February 2, 2017 14:10

13:45 2 February 2017

Legoland Japan holds ceremony for completion ahead of April opening

NAGOYA, Feb. 2, Kyodo

A ceremony was held Thursday to celebrate the completion of the first outdoor Legoland amusement park in Japan ahead of its opening on April 1.

At the ceremony, Legoland Japan President Torben Jensen said the new Lego-block theme park in Nagoya, central Japan, offers fun for all the family for a whole day.

The 9.3-hectare park has seven different themed areas, with 17 million Lego blocks and 10,000 Lego models featuring dozens of rides and other attractions, according to the operator.

A one-day pass is 5,300 yen ($47) for children aged 3 to 12 and 6,900 yen for those aged 13 or older. Children aged 2 or younger can enter the park for free.

Indoor Lego-block parks operate in Tokyo and Osaka.

==Kyodo

