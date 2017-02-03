Close

February 3, 2017

11:54 3 February 2017

N. Korean senior official Kim Won Hong dismissed: S Korea

SEOUL, Feb. 3, Kyodo

Kim Won Hong, a major figure in North Korea's leadership as head of the State Security Department, has been dismissed as the result of an inspection, a spokesman for South Korea's Unification Ministry said Friday.

Kim's dismissal came in mid-January after he was demoted from the rank of general to that of major general, Jeong Joon Hee told reporters.

The dismissal "might have been related to torture during interrogations, human rights violations, abuse of power and corruption (involving his organization)," he said.

