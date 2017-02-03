Close

February 3, 2017 14:01

13:02 3 February 2017

Japan to extend stays of nurse candidates from 3 S.E. Asia countries

TOKYO, Feb. 3, Kyodo

The Japanese government decided on Friday to grant extensions of stay for trainee nurses and caregivers from Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam by one year to give them another chance to take qualification exams to work in Japan.

The fourth extension comes as the government tries to boost the overall pass rate in the national exams. It applies to trainees who arrived in Japan in fiscal 2014 and 2015, and who have achieved a certain score in the exams, without yet passing.

The free trade agreements Japan has signed with the three countries stipulates the duration of stay for prospective nurses and caregivers to be three and four years, respectively. The candidates must return to their countries if they fail to pass the exams within the designated periods.

