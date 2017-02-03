Japan to promote research on civilian and military-use technology

The Japanese government is considering stepping up efforts to promote the development of technologies that could be put to dual military and civilian use, officials said Friday.

Scientific research for military purposes remains controversial in Japan which upholds a pacifist Constitution, but Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration is moving actively to change the atmosphere by implementing policies to allow such research.

In fiscal 2015, the Defense Ministry began subsidizing universities and research institutions for research on technology that could be applied for military purposes.