Kyodo News

February 3, 2017 19:05

18:29 3 February 2017

TEPCO to probe Fukushima reactor again to confirm nuclear debris

TOKYO, Feb. 3, Kyodo

An executive of the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex said Friday the company plans to probe inside the plant's No. 2 reactor by the end of February to confirm whether the black mass spotted in a recent survey was nuclear debris.

Naohiro Masuda, the chief decommissioning officer at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. told Kyodo News it is "possible" to conduct the probe using a robot, the day after the operator announced it had detected extraordinarily high radiation levels inside the reactor.

The operator will be able to tell whether the deposits are nuclear debris from the March 2011 meltdown if new images and data such as the radiation levels and temperatures are obtained in the upcoming robot survey, he said.

  • Robot to examine troubled reactor unveiled
