Golf: Matsuyama trails by 4 strokes at Phoenix Open

World No. 5 Hideki Matsuyama shot a 3-under-par 68 but dropped four strokes behind the leader on Saturday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Matsuyama, the tournament's defending champion, had a rough third round, carding six birdies and three bogeys to finish the day in a four-way tie for third at the Tournament Players Club. An Byeong Hun of South Korea had a 65 and leads with a third-round total of 197, a stroke ahead of Scotland's Martin Laird.

It was a case of stop and start for Matsuyama after opening the day with a bogey. He had four birdies over the next five holes but bogeyed No. 9. His back-to-back birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 were followed by a bogey on the 17th.

"My irons got a lot better but my tee shots, putts and approach shots all dragged me back. I have to do something about my putts," Matsuyama said.

"I'm in a position where I have to deliver on the final day to win it. I believe there's a chance if I don't make mistakes."

