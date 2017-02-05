U.S. Justice Department appeals ruling suspending Trump's travel ban

The U.S. Justice Department on Saturday appealed a ruling by a federal judge in Seattle blocking President Donald Trump's executive order banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States.

The move came hours after Trump criticized the federal ruling, calling it "ridiculous." After the appeal was lodged, Trump told reporters at his private resort in Florida, "For the safety of the country, we'll win."

Trump earlier said on Twitter, "The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned."