Incumbent secures 5th term as Tokyo's Chiyoda ward mayor

Incumbent Masami Ishikawa, backed by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, secured a fifth term as mayor of Chiyoda Ward in Tokyo in an election Sunday, defeating two newcomers, including one supported by the Liberal Democratic Party, according to Kyodo News projections.

The election was widely seen as a forecast for prospects for the governor's administration and she is expected to use the victory as a springboard for a Tokyo metropolitan assembly election to be held this summer, a contest that will determine the breadth of support for her.

During the campaign, the 75-year-old Ishikawa emphasized his achievements during his 16 years in office including zero-waiting lists for nursery schools and after-school clubs for elementary school students, as well exemption of medical costs for those under 18 years old.