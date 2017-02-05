Close

Kyodo News

February 5, 2017

21:45 5 February 2017

U.S. court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, Kyodo

A U.S. appeals court late Saturday denied an emergency appeal from the U.S. Department of Justice to immediately restore an executive order from President Donald Trump banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States.

The U.S. Justice Department appealed earlier Saturday a ruling by a federal judge in Seattle blocking Trump's ban on accepting such travelers and all refugees.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said in a brief order that the government's request for an immediate administrative stay on the Washington judge's decision had been denied.

