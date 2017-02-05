21:45 5 February 2017
U.S. court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, Kyodo
A U.S. appeals court late Saturday denied an emergency appeal from the U.S. Department of Justice to immediately restore an executive order from President Donald Trump banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States.
The U.S. Justice Department appealed earlier Saturday a ruling by a federal judge in Seattle blocking Trump's ban on accepting such travelers and all refugees.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said in a brief order that the government's request for an immediate administrative stay on the Washington judge's decision had been denied.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.