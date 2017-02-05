Close

Kyodo News

February 5, 2017 23:19

22:45 5 February 2017

Incumbent wins 5th term as Tokyo's Chiyoda ward mayor

TOKYO, Feb. 5, Kyodo

Incumbent Masami Ishikawa, backed by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, won a fifth term as mayor of Chiyoda Ward in Tokyo in an election Sunday, defeating two newcomers, including one supported by the Liberal Democratic Party.

The election was widely seen as a forecast for prospects for the governor's administration and she is expected to use the victory as a springboard for a Tokyo metropolitan assembly election to be held this summer, a contest that will determine the breadth of support for her.

Ishikawa beat the 41-year-old LDP-backed challenger, Makoto Yosano, a company employee and a nephew of former Finance Minister Kaoru Yosano, and independent Asao Igarashi, a 41-year-old former company employee and brother of Tatsuo Igarashi, the mayor of Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture.

  • Incumbent secures 5th term as Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward mayor
