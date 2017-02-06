Japan's average real monthly wages log 1st rise in 5 yrs

Average inflation-adjusted monthly wages in Japan in 2016 rose 0.7 percent from the previous year for the first increase in five years, due partly to base wage hikes among large companies last spring, the labor ministry said Monday.

On a nominal basis, the average monthly wage, including bonuses, gained 0.5 percent to 315,372 yen ($2,800), up for the third straight year, according to preliminary data from the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

Drops in prices last year also pushed up monthly wages in real terms, the ministry added.