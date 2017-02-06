Close

Kyodo News

February 6, 2017 11:52

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:33 6 February 2017

Imported vehicle sales in Japan rise 3.9 % in January

TOKYO, Feb. 6, Kyodo

Sales of new imported cars, trucks and buses in Japan, including products made abroad by Japanese automakers, rose 3.9 percent in January from a year earlier to 21,175 units, an industry body said Monday.

Sales of foreign-brand vehicles increased 2.8 percent to 17,521 units in the reporting month, while those of Japanese-brand vehicles climbed 9.8 percent to 3,654 units, according to the Japan Automobile Importers Association.

By brand, Mercedes-Benz continued to rank top with 4,162 units, up 1.0 percent, for a market share of 19.66 percent. Volkswagen came in second with 3,135 units, gaining 4.7 percent, for a 14.81 percent share, followed by BMW which sold 2,472 units, down 4.6 percent, for a share of 11.67 percent.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Feb 2017Duterte asks China to help patrol piracy-prone southern waters
  2. 31 Jan 2017Australian dual nationals given exemption from U.S. travel ban
  3. 1 Feb 2017Mainland tycoon disappears from Hong Kong
  4. 1 Feb 2017Cambodia's Khmer Rouge tribunal seeks $30 million in 2017
  5. 3 Feb 2017N. Korean senior official Kim Won Hong dismissed: Yonhap

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete