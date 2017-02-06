Imported vehicle sales in Japan rise 3.9 % in January

Sales of new imported cars, trucks and buses in Japan, including products made abroad by Japanese automakers, rose 3.9 percent in January from a year earlier to 21,175 units, an industry body said Monday.

Sales of foreign-brand vehicles increased 2.8 percent to 17,521 units in the reporting month, while those of Japanese-brand vehicles climbed 9.8 percent to 3,654 units, according to the Japan Automobile Importers Association.

By brand, Mercedes-Benz continued to rank top with 4,162 units, up 1.0 percent, for a market share of 19.66 percent. Volkswagen came in second with 3,135 units, gaining 4.7 percent, for a 14.81 percent share, followed by BMW which sold 2,472 units, down 4.6 percent, for a share of 11.67 percent.