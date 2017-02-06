Close

Kyodo News

February 6, 2017 11:53

10:44 6 February 2017

Golf: Matsuyama wins 2nd straight Phoenix Open title in playoff

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, Feb. 5, Kyodo

Hideki Matsuyama beat Webb Simpson in a four-hole playoff to defend his Phoenix Open title Sunday, claiming his fourth career U.S. tour win.

Matsuyama, who was in a four-way tie for third going into the final round at the Tournament Players Club, and American Webb headed to a sudden-death playoff after finishing 72 holes and four days tied at 17-under.

Matsuyama's four wins is the most among any Japanese on the PGA Tour, and one better than Shigeki Maruyama, who picked up three titles between 2001 and 2003.

