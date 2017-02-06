10:44 6 February 2017
Golf: Matsuyama wins 2nd straight Phoenix Open title in playoff
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, Feb. 5, Kyodo
Hideki Matsuyama beat Webb Simpson in a four-hole playoff to defend his Phoenix Open title Sunday, claiming his fourth career U.S. tour win.
Matsuyama, who was in a four-way tie for third going into the final round at the Tournament Players Club, and American Webb headed to a sudden-death playoff after finishing 72 holes and four days tied at 17-under.
Matsuyama's four wins is the most among any Japanese on the PGA Tour, and one better than Shigeki Maruyama, who picked up three titles between 2001 and 2003.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.