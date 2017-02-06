Australia's Catholic institutions in focus at sexual abuse inquiry

Almost 4,500 incidents of sexual abuse were reported to Catholic authorities in Australia over the past 35 years, an inquiry into the church's policies relating to child protection was told on Monday.

The damning revelations were revealed at the opening of a commission established to look into the extent of and response to abuse scandals that have plagued the Catholic Church across Australia in recent times.

The 16th and final hearing of the Royal Commission into Institutional Child Sexual Abuse by Catholic Church authorities in Australia began Monday in Sydney. Over the coming three weeks it will hear allegations of abuse within the Catholic Church and the internal policies and practices that have led to a staggeringly large amount of child sexual abuse claims perpetrated by the Church's senior members.