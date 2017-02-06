Golf: Matsuyama wins 2nd straight Phoenix Open title in playoff

Hideki Matsuyama beat Webb Simpson in a four-hole playoff to defend his Phoenix Open title Sunday, claiming his fourth career U.S. tour win.

Matsuyama, who was four strokes back in a four-way tie for third going into the final round at the Tournament Players Club, and American Webb headed to a sudden-death playoff after finishing 72 holes and four days tied at 17-under-par 267.

"The playoff was a struggle but I'm happy that I won," said Matsuyama after shooting the day's third-best score of 5-under 66 with an eagle and three birdies.

"I've waited a long time believing my chance would come around. I'll work hard so this (momentum) carries on," he said.

On Sunday, Simpson birdied three of the last four holes to card a 64 and the day's best round but missed a 25-foot putt on the fourth extra hole while Matsuyama rolled in a 10-foot birdie to secure victory in front of a crowd of 59,000.

Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa finished third, missing the playoff by just one shot after also making a late charge.

Matsuyama's four wins is the most among any Japanese on the PGA Tour, and one better than Shigeki Maruyama, who picked up three titles between 2001 and 2003.

"I was always hoping to cross that 3-win mark set by Mr. Maruyama," he said.

He is also the only Japanese golfer who has claimed multiple wins on the PGA Tour in a single season, after having won the HSBC Champions in October.

Isao Aoki and Ryuji Imada also won on the PGA tour but only Maruyama and Matsuyama have multiple titles.

Last year in the same tournament, Matsuyama, a 24-year-old Ehime native, edged Rickie Fowler in a playoff for his second tour title.

This season, of the six tournaments he has taken part in, Matsuyama has won twice and finished second twice.

"My results do not reflect my play. If you ask me if I think I'm the best golfer in Japan, I'll say no. I still have to work so that I can become that (No. 1)," he said.

