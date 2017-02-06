U.S. proposes deployment of stealth destroyer in S. Korea: report

The U.S. military has proposed deployment of the U.S. Navy's new stealth destroyer, the USS Zumwalt, at the South's strategically located Jeju Island, a Seoul daily reported Monday.

"U.S. Pacific Command Commander Adm. Harry Harris proposed to our side late last month about the deployment of the Zumwalt in the Jeju naval base," the Hankook Ilbo reported, citing an unidentified South Korean government official.

"(The proposal) was an unexpected one as (the Zumwalt) is one of strategic assets that have not been mentioned (for possible deployment in South Korea)," the official said.