Offshore construction work begins for moving U.S. base in Okinawa

The Japanese government on Monday launched offshore construction work to build a replacement facility for a U.S. Marine base in Okinawa amid strong local opposition.

The work began after U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed last week to go ahead with the base relocation.

The work is part of the central government's plan to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps' Air Station Futenma from a densely populated area of Ginowan to the Henoko coastal area in Nago, both in the southern island prefecture.