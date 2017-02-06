Close

Kyodo News

February 6, 2017 15:07

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:27 6 February 2017

Offshore construction work begins for moving U.S. base in Okinawa

NAHA, Japan, Feb. 6, Kyodo

The Japanese government on Monday launched offshore construction work to build a replacement facility for a U.S. Marine base in Okinawa amid strong local opposition.

The work began after U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed last week to go ahead with the base relocation.

The work is part of the central government's plan to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps' Air Station Futenma from a densely populated area of Ginowan to the Henoko coastal area in Nago, both in the southern island prefecture.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Offshore construction work begins for moving U.S. base in Okinawa
  • Offshore construction work begins for moving U.S. base in Okinawa
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Feb 2017Duterte asks China to help patrol piracy-prone southern waters
  2. 31 Jan 2017Australian dual nationals given exemption from U.S. travel ban
  3. 1 Feb 2017Mainland tycoon disappears from Hong Kong
  4. 1 Feb 2017Cambodia's Khmer Rouge tribunal seeks $30 million in 2017
  5. 3 Feb 2017N. Korean senior official Kim Won Hong dismissed: Yonhap

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete