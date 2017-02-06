Close

February 6, 2017 15:07

12:58 6 February 2017

Ski jumping: Takanashi wins 3rd straight World Cup event

HINZENBACH, Austria, Feb. 6, Kyodo

Sara Takanashi continued her return to dominance in women's ski jumping, winning her third straight World Cup competition on Sunday.

Takanashi had leaps of 89 meters and 92 meters on the 94-meter hill for a total of 254.8 points, both jumps the day's best, for her eighth victory of the season and 52nd of her career.

"It took me four days and two leaps to find my rhythm on the jump. My condition is not perfect. My jumps haven't been stable so that's what I need to work on," said Takanashi.

"I need to reconsider my priorities when I go back to Japan for training," she said, adding that she is scheduled to fly home in preparation for the Feb. 14-17 Pyeongchang World Cup event and the Feb. 21-March 5 Nordic World Ski Championships in Lahti, Finland.

Takanashi, who won three times in as many events after going winless in five consecutive events in January, is one shy of an all-time record of 53 individual World Cup wins set by Austrian jumper Gregor Schlierenzauer.

"It's an ego boost to be compared to Schlierenzauer. I want to get back my sense for jumping," she said.

Sochi Olympic gold medalist Carina Vogt of Germany was second with 250 points, and Norway's Maren Lundby took third with 245.2 points.

For Japan, recent World Cup winner Yuki Ito finished seventh with 237.6 points, Yuka Seto was 13th and Kaori Iwabuchi was 20th.

==Kyodo

