Toyota, Suzuki sign memorandum of understanding on tie-up talks

Toyota Motor Corp. and Suzuki Motor Corp. said Monday they have signed a memorandum of understanding on starting talks for a business partnership in areas such as environmental, safety and information technologies.

The Japanese automakers, who said in October they would consider a tie-up, will also discuss the "mutual supply of products and components," they said in a joint statement.

Suzuki Motor Vice Chairman Yasuhito Harayama said at a press conference on the company's earnings that his company will "dwell" on the possibility of expanding their partnership to include a capital alliance as well.