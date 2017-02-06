Close

Kyodo News

February 6, 2017 17:58

16:47 6 February 2017

Toyota, Suzuki sign memorandum of understanding on tie-up talks

TOKYO, Feb. 6, Kyodo

Toyota Motor Corp. and Suzuki Motor Corp. said Monday they have signed a memorandum of understanding on starting talks for a business partnership in areas such as environmental, safety and information technologies.

The Japanese automakers, who said in October they would consider a tie-up, will also discuss the "mutual supply of products and components," they said in a joint statement.

Suzuki Motor Vice Chairman Yasuhito Harayama said at a press conference on the company's earnings that his company will "dwell" on the possibility of expanding their partnership to include a capital alliance as well.

  • Toyota, Suzuki to form tie-up in technology development
