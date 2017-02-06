Close

Kyodo News

February 6, 2017 17:59

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:18 6 February 2017

Toyota posts 32.5% drop in operating profit, lifts outlook

TOKYO, Feb. 6, Kyodo

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday its group operating profit in the April-December period fell 32.5 percent from a year earlier to 1.56 trillion yen ($12.7 billion) as the yen's appreciation weighed on profitability.

Toyota, however, raised its profit forecast for the year through March, projecting an operating profit of 1.85 trillion yen, down 35.2 percent from the last business year but up from its previous estimate of 1.7 trillion yen.

Group net profit was forecast at 1.7 trillion yen, up from its earlier estimate of 1.55 trillion yen. The latest projection represents a 26.5 percent drop on year.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Feb 2017Duterte asks China to help patrol piracy-prone southern waters
  2. 31 Jan 2017Australian dual nationals given exemption from U.S. travel ban
  3. 1 Feb 2017Mainland tycoon disappears from Hong Kong
  4. 1 Feb 2017Cambodia's Khmer Rouge tribunal seeks $30 million in 2017
  5. 3 Feb 2017N. Korean senior official Kim Won Hong dismissed: Yonhap

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete