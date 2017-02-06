Toyota posts 32.5% drop in operating profit, lifts outlook

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday its group operating profit in the April-December period fell 32.5 percent from a year earlier to 1.56 trillion yen ($12.7 billion) as the yen's appreciation weighed on profitability.

Toyota, however, raised its profit forecast for the year through March, projecting an operating profit of 1.85 trillion yen, down 35.2 percent from the last business year but up from its previous estimate of 1.7 trillion yen.

Group net profit was forecast at 1.7 trillion yen, up from its earlier estimate of 1.55 trillion yen. The latest projection represents a 26.5 percent drop on year.