February 6, 2017 20:34

19:24 6 February 2017

China endorses part of U.S. defense chief's views on S. China Sea

BEIJING, Feb. 6, Kyodo

China reacted positively Monday to part of U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis' recent remarks about the new U.S. administration's approach to tensions in the South China Sea.

"I think they meant that we should work through diplomacy and use consultations and negotiations to control differences," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular press briefing. "This point is worth approving."

Speaking at a news conference in Tokyo on Saturday following a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Mattis criticized China's "increasingly confrontational" actions in the South China Sea, saying that it has "shredded the trust of nations in the region."

