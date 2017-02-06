Close

Kyodo News

February 6, 2017 20:35

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:30 6 February 2017

Golf: Matsuyama wins 2nd straight Phoenix Open title in playoff

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, Feb. 6, Kyodo

Hideki Matsuyama beat Webb Simpson in a four-hole playoff to defend his Phoenix Open title Sunday, claiming his fourth career U.S. tour win.

Matsuyama, who was four strokes back in a four-way tie for third going into the final round at the Tournament Players Club, headed to a sudden-death playoff with American Simpson after finishing 72 holes and four days tied at 17-under-par 267.

"The playoff was a struggle but I'm happy that I won," said Matsuyama after shooting the day's third-best score of 5-under 66 with an eagle and three birdies.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Golf: Matsuyama wins 2nd straight Phoenix Open title in playoff
  • Golf: Matsuyama wins 2nd straight Phoenix Open title in playoff
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Feb 2017Duterte asks China to help patrol piracy-prone southern waters
  2. 31 Jan 2017Australian dual nationals given exemption from U.S. travel ban
  3. 1 Feb 2017Mainland tycoon disappears from Hong Kong
  4. 1 Feb 2017Cambodia's Khmer Rouge tribunal seeks $30 million in 2017
  5. 3 Feb 2017N. Korean senior official Kim Won Hong dismissed: Yonhap

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete