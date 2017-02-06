19:30 6 February 2017
Golf: Matsuyama wins 2nd straight Phoenix Open title in playoff
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, Feb. 6, Kyodo
Hideki Matsuyama beat Webb Simpson in a four-hole playoff to defend his Phoenix Open title Sunday, claiming his fourth career U.S. tour win.
Matsuyama, who was four strokes back in a four-way tie for third going into the final round at the Tournament Players Club, headed to a sudden-death playoff with American Simpson after finishing 72 holes and four days tied at 17-under-par 267.
"The playoff was a struggle but I'm happy that I won," said Matsuyama after shooting the day's third-best score of 5-under 66 with an eagle and three birdies.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.