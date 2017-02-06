Toyota, Suzuki agree to begin talks on tie-up

Toyota Motor Corp. and Suzuki Motor Corp. said Monday they have agreed to start talks for a business partnership in areas such as environmental, safety and information technologies.

The Japanese automakers, which said in October they would consider a tie-up, will also discuss the "mutual supply of products and components," they said in a joint statement issued after the signing of a memorandum of understanding.

Suzuki Motor Vice Chairman Yasuhito Harayama said at a press conference on the company's earnings that his company will "dwell" on the possibility of expanding their partnership to a capital alliance as well.